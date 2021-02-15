Fosun International Ltd Sells 2,500 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Fosun International Ltd lowered its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.6% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 87,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $688,971.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,122,172.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,515. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.91.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $87.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.25 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.55.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

