Foundry Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,686,000 after acquiring an additional 243,448 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $238.16 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $105.11 and a 52-week high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.29.

OLED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.88.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

