Foundry Partners LLC Has $469,000 Stock Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 174,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $40.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $283.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATGE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,022,284.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden bought 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,300.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

