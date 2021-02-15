Foundry Partners LLC Invests $222,000 in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 16.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,600 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,914,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,230,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,510,000 after buying an additional 796,893 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 3,402.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 737,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,852,000 after buying an additional 716,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Entegris by 12.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,563,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,473,000 after buying an additional 704,157 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $103.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.96 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.12 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

