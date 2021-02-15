Foundry Partners LLC Sells 3,245 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,901,000 after purchasing an additional 167,807 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 53.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 476,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after purchasing an additional 165,309 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 8.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,354,000 after purchasing an additional 41,986 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,834,000.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $80.44 on Monday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $89.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.41. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.10). WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

WCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research raised WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.89.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

