Foundry Partners LLC Takes $344,000 Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,140 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 165.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

SIMO opened at $63.57 on Monday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average of $42.37.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

SIMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

