FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fox’s second-quarter fiscal 2021 results benefited from growth in Cable Network Programming and Television segments, supported by improved advertising demand. Strong linear and digital results at FOX News Media and record political advertising revenues at the FOX Television Stations drove advertising revenues. Moreover, Affiliate revenues were driven by increases in fees from third-party FOX affiliates and higher average rates per subscriber. Robust adoption of Fox News and Fox Business Network (FBN) is expected to drive user base in the rest of fiscal 2021. However, lower sports sublicensing revenues as a result of the coronavirus outbreak is an overhang. Additionally, higher spending on sports programming rights is expected to hurt profits in the near term. Notably, Fox’s shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FOXA. Citigroup boosted their target price on FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.95.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $32.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20. FOX has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FOX will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 17.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of FOX by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

