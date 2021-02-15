fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

Get fuboTV alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FUBO. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

NYSE:FUBO traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.66. The stock had a trading volume of 356,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,571,432. fuboTV has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average is $27.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on fuboTV (FUBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.