Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.1% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 282,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $141.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $430.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $142.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

