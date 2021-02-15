FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) Issued By Desjardins (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.05. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

MFC has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. CSFB upped their target price on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.50.

Shares of MFC opened at C$24.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of C$48.28 billion and a PE ratio of 8.49. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of C$12.58 and a 12 month high of C$26.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

