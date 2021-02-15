FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Issued By Wedbush

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.82.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $15.22 on Monday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $29.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $2,402,679.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,801.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,079 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

