G4S plc (GFS.L) (LON:GFS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

G4S plc (GFS.L) (LON:GFS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 175.83 ($2.30).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.07) price target on shares of G4S plc (GFS.L) in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get G4S plc (GFS.L) alerts:

Shares of G4S plc (GFS.L) stock opened at GBX 270.10 ($3.53) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 258.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 210.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 242.73. G4S plc has a 1-year low of GBX 69.92 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 270.90 ($3.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

G4S plc (GFS.L) Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for G4S plc (GFS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G4S plc (GFS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.