Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Update

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, an increase of 85.0% from the January 14th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.50. 128,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $7.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Galp Energia, SGPS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent.

