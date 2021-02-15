GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Up 111.1% in January

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the January 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 221,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 156,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

NYSE GNT opened at $5.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $6.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.