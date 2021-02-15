Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.42.

Shares of GLPI opened at $44.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average of $39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $579,504.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $145,039.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,976.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

