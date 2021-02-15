GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Short Interest Update

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the January 14th total of 3,260,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $7,681.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in GAN by 1,188.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in GAN by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in GAN in the second quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in GAN in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GAN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAN traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.45. 19,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,772. GAN has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $31.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.51.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GAN will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

