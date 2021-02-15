Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells $900,651.00 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $182.93 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $191.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 76.86, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 18.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,364,000 after buying an additional 20,306 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Gartner by 28.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gartner by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after buying an additional 9,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Gartner by 3.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.