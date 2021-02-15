Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 1,239.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,811 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Barclays raised their target price on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.14.

NYSE:IT opened at $182.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 76.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.22. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $191.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. Gartner’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

