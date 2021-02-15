Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Generac in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.72.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Generac from $279.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.46.

NYSE GNRC opened at $326.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $330.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Generac by 8.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,361,000 after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 2,155.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Generac by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

