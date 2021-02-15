GenesisX (XGS) Price Tops $0.0019

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 15th. GenesisX has a market cap of $21,701.35 and $28.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 50.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,192,151 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

