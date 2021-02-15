GFL Environmental (GFL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $28.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.30. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%.

GFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

