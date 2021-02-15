GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) Short Interest Update

GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 265,300 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the January 14th total of 158,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GigCapital2 stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,531. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.72. GigCapital2 has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $12.12.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 38,099 shares of GigCapital2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $399,658.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 939,260 shares of company stock worth $10,747,643. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIX. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in GigCapital2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in GigCapital2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GigCapital2

GigCapital2, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

