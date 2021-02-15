Gladstone Investment Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th.

Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 158.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 123.5%.

GAIN opened at $11.94 on Monday. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

GAIN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

