GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Stake Boosted by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 409,716 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline accounts for 2.3% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $15,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 667,284 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,556,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 64,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $35.77. 373,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,050,559. The stock has a market cap of $89.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $44.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.85.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 64.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Liberum Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

