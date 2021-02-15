Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) vs. Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Financial Survey

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) and Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Broadstone Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Global Medical REIT pays out 106.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Medical REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Broadstone Net Lease has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Broadstone Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT -6.11% -1.46% -0.57% Broadstone Net Lease N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Broadstone Net Lease’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT $70.73 million 9.20 $9.23 million $0.75 18.00 Broadstone Net Lease N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Medical REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Broadstone Net Lease.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.1% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Global Medical REIT and Broadstone Net Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT 0 0 4 0 3.00 Broadstone Net Lease 0 0 7 0 3.00

Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.56%. Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.12%. Given Broadstone Net Lease’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Broadstone Net Lease is more favorable than Global Medical REIT.

Summary

Broadstone Net Lease beats Global Medical REIT on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc. is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting. As of September 30, 2020, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 627 properties in 41 U.S. states and one property in Canada across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, office, and retail property types, with an aggregate gross asset value of approximately $4.0 billion.

