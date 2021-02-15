Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the January 14th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,910,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $30.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.21. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $30.50.

About Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

