Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Holdings Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Globant were worth $20,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $659,376,000 after buying an additional 297,018 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,589,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,963,000 after buying an additional 160,270 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 957,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,649,000 after buying an additional 224,689 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 319,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,223,000 after buying an additional 23,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 283,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,808,000 after buying an additional 156,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.60.

GLOB opened at $224.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.37 and a 200-day moving average of $191.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.86 and a beta of 1.24. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $230.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.76 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

