GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $726.46 Million

Brokerages expect that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will post sales of $726.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $720.00 million to $735.50 million. GMS posted sales of $761.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $812.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.07 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GMS. Barclays cut GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Northcoast Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens cut GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of GMS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.23. 4,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,524. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.13 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.68. GMS has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in GMS during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in GMS during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GMS during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in GMS during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

