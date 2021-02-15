GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.96% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GoDaddy’s fourth-quarter revenues were driven by strong product demand, new customer addition and efficient execution. The company continued to ride on personalized products and services, and the technology platform. Growing adoption of all its products, including domain products drove top-line growth. Higher subscriptions to Websites and Marketing, and managed WordPress offerings, international expansion, robust feature engagements and strength in GoCentral drove growth of the Hosting and Presence segment. Additionally, growing momentum of Open-Xchange in the emerging markets is likely to accelerate revenues within the Business Applications unit. However, the company’s heavy debt burden and rising expenses remain concerns. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

Get GoDaddy alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.07.

NYSE GDDY traded down $7.10 on Monday, reaching $85.75. The company had a trading volume of 124,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,910. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.11.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $94,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,081,855. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 68,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $5,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,059,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,687 shares of company stock valued at $11,669,400. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 366.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,628,000. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at about $6,176,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 25.3% in the third quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 50,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.