Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives $12.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

