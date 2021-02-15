Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Citigroup by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C opened at $63.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on C. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

