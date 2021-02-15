Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $145.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.87. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

