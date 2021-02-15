Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 673 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE:EW opened at $87.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.91. The stock has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.12, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $991,790.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,885,032.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,212,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 329,332 shares of company stock valued at $28,354,537. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.