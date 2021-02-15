Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Invests $48,000 in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,034 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $996,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,018,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,133,000 after purchasing an additional 349,911 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 124,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $51.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $52.93.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

GBCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

