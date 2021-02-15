Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 204 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WSO opened at $248.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.96. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.97 and a twelve month high of $265.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSO. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.33.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

