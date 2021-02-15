Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,222 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of HP by 2.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,036,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $285,547,000 after buying an additional 353,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in HP by 35.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $206,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,139 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in HP by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,930,267 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $150,596,000 after purchasing an additional 103,167 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its position in HP by 4.7% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 5,493,898 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $104,328,000 after purchasing an additional 246,415 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HP by 19.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,897,367 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $93,001,000 after purchasing an additional 793,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $604,056.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $27.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $27.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.