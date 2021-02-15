Great-West Lifeco Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GWO. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective (down from C$37.00) on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of GWO stock opened at C$31.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.86 billion and a PE ratio of 9.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.25. The company has a current ratio of 15.85, a quick ratio of 13.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$18.88 and a twelve month high of C$35.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director James Mahase Singh bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.85 per share, with a total value of C$50,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$528,345. Also, Director Arshil Jamal bought 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$627,338.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$627,338.25.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

