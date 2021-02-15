Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GWO. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of TSE:GWO opened at C$31.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 13.28, a current ratio of 15.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$18.88 and a 12-month high of C$35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Arshil Jamal bought 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$627,338.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at C$627,338.25. Also, Director James Mahase Singh purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at C$528,345.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

