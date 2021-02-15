GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Price Target Raised to $38.00

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price target on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GP opened at $30.84 on Friday. GreenPower Motor has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $635.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts predict that GreenPower Motor will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

