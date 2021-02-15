GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Banner were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Banner in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Banner in the third quarter valued at $218,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banner alerts:

BANR opened at $50.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.14. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

BANR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.