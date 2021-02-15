GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $475,000 in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,109 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 689.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAL opened at $17.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $30.40.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAL. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.29.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

