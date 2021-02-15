GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $523,000 in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Schnitzer Steel Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142,949 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 252.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 713.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 131,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 115,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 479,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 24,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHN opened at $34.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $944.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average of $24.76. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $42.19.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 18th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 174.42%.

SCHN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

