GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 3,673 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,376 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 328.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSII shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $43.36 on Monday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average of $37.68.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

