GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 24,494 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,494 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Primoris Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 312.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRIM shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Primoris Services from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 70,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,900.00. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $31.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.32. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

