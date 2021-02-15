GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $492,000 Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSXP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,841,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,736 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 30.7% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,083,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,035,000 after acquiring an additional 724,005 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,085,000 after acquiring an additional 320,509 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 568.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 187,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 159,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 196.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 74,287 shares in the last quarter. 22.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

In other news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $43,422.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,843.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE PSXP opened at $25.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.46.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.61%. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.59%.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

