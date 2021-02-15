GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,066 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 9,732 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 102,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SBSI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $34.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.15. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Southside Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

