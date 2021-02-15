GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $1,727,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $628,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,198,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSY. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $48.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.95. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19.

In other Bentley Systems news, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $9,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,763,831 shares in the company, valued at $115,925,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 542,823 shares in the company, valued at $16,718,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

