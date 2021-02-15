Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) COO Sells $1,114,025.98 in Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $1,114,025.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amirali Talasaz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Amirali Talasaz sold 92,708 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $15,054,852.12.

On Friday, February 5th, Amirali Talasaz sold 201,861 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.76, for a total transaction of $32,653,035.36.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Amirali Talasaz sold 76,915 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $12,207,948.80.

On Monday, February 1st, Amirali Talasaz sold 95,744 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $14,783,831.04.

GH stock opened at $179.10 on Monday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.56.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GH. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Guardant Health during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

