Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.80.

GH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $60,944.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,903.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 95,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $14,783,831.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,844,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,170,914.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 981,391 shares of company stock valued at $156,505,110 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,089,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,477,000 after purchasing an additional 31,218 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH stock opened at $179.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.77 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.56. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

