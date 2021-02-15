GW&K Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 473,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55,778 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $110,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,788 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,428,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after purchasing an additional 696,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $267.85. 614,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,667,500. The stock has a market cap of $724.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

